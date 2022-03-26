Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Up 241.3% in March

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the February 28th total of 331,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 135,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.