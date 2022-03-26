Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

