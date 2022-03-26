Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
