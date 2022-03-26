Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $812.89

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.89 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 797.50 ($10.50). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 797.50 ($10.50), with a volume of 19,560 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MTW shares. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.35) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.35) to GBX 969 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The company has a market cap of £406.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,987.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 812.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.00%.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.20), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($159,758.56).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.