mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.