Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on GETVF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

