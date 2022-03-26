Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

MFCSF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

