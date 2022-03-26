Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Shares of SHWZ opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.