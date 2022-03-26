MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Down 66.2% in March

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.