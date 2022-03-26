Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.01

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01 and traded as high as C$7.40. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 2,994 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$95.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)
