Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

