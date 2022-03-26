Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

