Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Update

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SNUG opened at $27.13 on Friday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

