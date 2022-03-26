Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s 6th Largest Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.93. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.