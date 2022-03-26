Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 8.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average of $301.93. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

