Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $249.31 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

