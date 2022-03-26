Mettalex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $252,650.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a total market cap of $675,947.06 and approximately $252,650.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.28 or 0.07047216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.12 or 0.99817900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

