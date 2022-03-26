MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in March

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,234. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
