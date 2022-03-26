MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in March

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,234. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 187,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

