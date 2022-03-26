Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

