Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average of $310.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

