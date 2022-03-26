Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 185,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,471,025 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $303.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

