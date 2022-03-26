Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 3rd Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

