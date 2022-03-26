Minter Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $3,187.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,638,924,696 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,715,129 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

