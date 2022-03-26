Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $36.66 million and $118,978.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.63 or 0.00037588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.