Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $13.76 on Friday, hitting $165.92. 8,287,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.02. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

