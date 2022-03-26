MONK (MONK) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,015.00

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, MONK has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $3.67 million and $20,015.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.