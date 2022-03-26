Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.