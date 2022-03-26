Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

