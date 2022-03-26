Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 680 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

