Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 18,765,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,294,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

