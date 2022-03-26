Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNERU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Get Mount Rainier Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNERU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.