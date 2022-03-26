MRJ Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,017,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 132,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 126,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

