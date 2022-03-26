M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.97.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

