MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of MTUAY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $118.69. 3,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,826. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $91.69 and a 1 year high of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

