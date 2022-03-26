MurAll (PAINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,845.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $60,845.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003584 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,037,205,753 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

