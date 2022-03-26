Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 374,815 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

