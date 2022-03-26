Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

