Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.
In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.