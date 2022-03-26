MXC (MXC) Market Cap Hits $293.56 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $293.56 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00320487 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004730 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.68 or 0.01328153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003002 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

