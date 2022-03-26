Namecoin Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $7,646.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00005534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00814309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00200682 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00024187 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

