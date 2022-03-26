Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0028 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 233.8% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $78,021.60 and $6,174.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,636,354 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

