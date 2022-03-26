Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.47

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.47 and traded as low as $54.80. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 6,924 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

