National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DISH Network by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DISH Network by 45.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in DISH Network by 9.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
