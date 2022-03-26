National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DISH Network by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DISH Network by 45.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in DISH Network by 9.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

