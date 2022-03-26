National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 263,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

