National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after buying an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

