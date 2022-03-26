National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 117,667 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
