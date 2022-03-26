National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 117,667 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.