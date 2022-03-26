National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 151,368 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM opened at $48.28 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

