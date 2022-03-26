National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 20,226 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,343,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $341.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.51 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.58.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

