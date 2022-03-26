National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 347,649 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

