National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Middleby as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Middleby by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Middleby by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,413,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

