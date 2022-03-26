National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Weibo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ WB opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

