National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,909,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $64,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $80.15 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

